UMB Bank branch on Independence Avenue robbed

Posted 4:02 pm, December 27, 2013, by , Updated at 04:09PM, December 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Authorities are hoping someone can identify this man who robbed a UMB Bank branch on December 27. (Courtesy: FBI)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday at about 1:45 p.m. A male suspect reportedly robbed a UMB Bank branch located in the 6400 block of Independence Avenue.

The suspect brandished a weapon and approached a teller to carry out the robbery. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank without incident or injury to anyone else.

The FBI describes the suspect as a white male who may have been in his late 40’s or early 50’s. He has a medium build and was wearing tan coat, red scarf, hat and sunglasses. Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

