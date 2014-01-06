Job of the Day: January 2014

If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.

The following are job openings posted for the month of January.

January 1

1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.

Public Safety Dispatcher

www.wycokck.org

2. City of Olathe, Kan.

City Manager’s Office

Management Intern.

www.olatheks.org

January 2

1. City of Ottawa, Kan.

Firefigher/EMT

www.ottawaks.gov

2. City of Independence, Mo.

Emergency Communications Supervisor

www.ci.independence.mo.us

January 3

1. Gardner, Kan.

City Administrator

Network Administrator

www.gardnerkansas.gov

2. Circuit Court of Jackson Co., Mo.

Records Clerk

www.16thcircuit.com

January 4

1. City of Gardner, Kan. City Administrator

Special Projects Manager

www.gardnerkansas.gov

2. Franklin Co., Kan.

Light Equipment Operator

www.franklincoks.org

January 5

1. Johnson Co., Kan.

Mental Health Dept.

Case Manager Assistant

www.jocogov.org

2. Jackson County, Mo.

Dept. of Parks and Recreation

Recreation Therapist

www.jacksongov.org

January 6

1. City of Pleasant Valley, Mo.

Police Officer

www.pleasantvalleymo.org

2. Olathe, Kan.

Utility Maintenance Worker

www.olatheks.org

January 7

1. Jackson County, Mo.

Dept. of Parks and Recreation

Group Supervisor

www.jacksongov.org

2. Franklin Co., Kan.

Facility Operations Manager

www.franklincoks.org

January 8

1. Jackson County, Mo.

Dept. of Parks and Recreation

Recreation Therapist

www.jacksongov.org

2. City of Leavenworth, Kan.

Parks & Recreation Dept.

Recreation Worker

www.lvks.org

January 9

1. City of Olathe, Kan.

Wastewater Collection Superintendent

www.olatheks.org

2. Osawatomie, Kan.

Director of Public Works & Utilities

www.osawatomieks.org

January 10

1. City of Independence, Mo.

Public Health Investigator Part Time Temporary

www.ci.independence.mo.us

2. City of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Solid Waste Division

Laborer

www.cityofls.net

January 11

1. City of Gardner, Kan.

Community Development Dept.

Planner

www.gardnerkansas.gov

2. City of Independence, Mo.

Emergency Communications Supervisor

www.ci.independence.mo.us

January 12

1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Ks.

County Administrator’s Office

County Administrator

www.wycokck.org

2. Ransom Memorial Hospital

Ottawa, Ks.

Surgical Nurse

www.ransom.org

January 13

1. City of Lawrence, Ks.

Public Works Dept. Traffic Supervisor

www.lawrenceks.org

2. Ransom Memorial Hospital

Ottawa, Ks.

Polysomnography Tech.

www.ransom.org

January 14

1. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.

Residential Services Detention Dept.

Youth Worker

www.16thcircuit.org

2. Hillcrest Christian Early Learning Center

Overland Park, Ks.

Full and Part Time Teachers 6 weeks to 5 years

e-mail ann@hcckc.org

January 15

1. City of Blue Springs, Mo.

Planning Technician

www.bluespringsgov.com

2. City of Grandview, Mo.

P/T License Office/Billing-Collection Clerk

www.grandview.org

January 16

1. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.

Court Administrator’s Office Dept.

Process Server

www.16thcircuit.org

2. City of Osawatomie, Ks.

Director of Public Works & Utilities

www.osawatomieks.org

January 17

1. Gardner Energy

Gardner, Ks.

Electric Operations Supervisor Gardner Energy

www.gardnerkansas.gov

2. North Kansas City

Municipal Court Clerk

www.nkc.org

January 18

1. City of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Water Utilities Dept.

Operations Manager

www.cityofls.net

2. Overland Park, Ks.

Human Resources Specialist

www.opkansas.org

January 19

1. City of Kansas City, Mo.

Manager of Recreation

www.kcmo.org

2. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Ks.

Juvenile Detention Officer

www.wycokck.org

January 20

1. Kansas City, Mo.

Municipal Court

Accountant

www.kcmo.org

2. Lifetouch

Weatherby Lake, Mo

Seasonal Bindery and Press Positions Available

www.lifetouch.com

January 21

1. City of Lenexa, Ks.

Assistant City Administrator

www.ci.lenexa.ks.us

2. City of Olathe Ks.

Utility Maintenance Worker

www.olatheks.org

January 22

1. Olathe, Ks.

City Manager’s Office

Management Intern.

www.olatheks.org

2. De Soto, Ks.

Parks and Recreation Dept.

Maintenance Technician

www.desotoks.org

January 23

1. Lawrence, Ks.

Assistant to the City Manager

www.lawrenceks.org

2. Riverside, Mo.

Dispatcher

www.riversidemo.com

January 24

1. Overland Park Ks.

Street Maintenance Dept.

Maintenance Worker

www.opkansas.org

2. Bonner Springs, Kan.

Aquatic Park Admission or Concession

www.bonnersprings.org

January 25

1. City of Independence, Mo.

Parks Naturalist

www.ci.independence.mo.us

2. Lawrence, Ks.

City Manager’s Office

Assistant to the City Manager

www.lawrenceks.org

January 26

(No Job Listed)

January 27

1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Ks.

County Administrator’s Office

Systems Analyst Multimedia Coordinator

www.wycokck.org

2. City of Grandview, Mo.

Director of Finance

www.grandview.org

January 28

1. City of Olathe, Kan.

Heavy Equipment Operator

www.olatheks.org

2. Lawrence, Kan.

City Manager’s Office

Assistant to the City Manager

www.lawrenceks.org

January 29

1. City of Merriam, Kan.

Parks and Recreation Dept.

P/T Marketplace Supervisor

www.merriam.org

2. City of Raytown, Mo.

Public Works Dept.

Crew Leader

www.raytown.mo.us

January 30

1. City of Liberty, Mo.

Technology Services Dept.

GIS Specialist

www.ci.liberty.mo.us

2. Johnson Co., Ks.

JIM-Administration and Development

Developer Analyst

www.jocogov.org

January 31

1. Fountain Bluff Sports Complex

Liberty, Mo.

P/T Complex Supervisor

www.ci.liberty.mo.us

2. Johnson Co. Ks.

Dept. of Technology

Oracle DBA

www.jocogov.org