Job of the Day: January 2014

The following are job openings posted for the month of January.
January 1
1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.
Public Safety Dispatcher
www.wycokck.org
2. City of Olathe, Kan.
City Manager’s Office
Management Intern.
www.olatheks.org
January 2
1. City of Ottawa, Kan.
Firefigher/EMT
www.ottawaks.gov
2. City of Independence, Mo.
Emergency Communications Supervisor
www.ci.independence.mo.us
January 3
1. Gardner, Kan.
City Administrator
Network Administrator
www.gardnerkansas.gov
2. Circuit Court of Jackson Co., Mo.
Records Clerk
www.16thcircuit.com
January 4
1. City of Gardner, Kan. City Administrator
Special Projects Manager
www.gardnerkansas.gov
2. Franklin Co., Kan.
Light Equipment Operator
www.franklincoks.org
January 5
1. Johnson Co., Kan.
Mental Health Dept.
Case Manager Assistant
www.jocogov.org
2. Jackson County, Mo.
Dept. of Parks and Recreation
Recreation Therapist
www.jacksongov.org
January 6
1. City of Pleasant Valley, Mo.
Police Officer
www.pleasantvalleymo.org
2. Olathe, Kan.
Utility Maintenance Worker
www.olatheks.org
January 7
1. Jackson County, Mo.
Dept. of Parks and Recreation
Group Supervisor
www.jacksongov.org
2. Franklin Co., Kan.
Facility Operations Manager
www.franklincoks.org
January 8
1. Jackson County, Mo.
Dept. of Parks and Recreation
Recreation Therapist
www.jacksongov.org
2. City of Leavenworth, Kan.
Parks & Recreation Dept.
Recreation Worker
www.lvks.org
January 9
1. City of Olathe, Kan.
Wastewater Collection Superintendent
www.olatheks.org
2. Osawatomie, Kan.
Director of Public Works & Utilities
www.osawatomieks.org
January 10
1. City of Independence, Mo.
Public Health Investigator Part Time Temporary
www.ci.independence.mo.us
2. City of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Solid Waste Division
Laborer
www.cityofls.net
January 11
1. City of Gardner, Kan.
Community Development Dept.
Planner
www.gardnerkansas.gov
2. City of Independence, Mo.
Emergency Communications Supervisor
www.ci.independence.mo.us
January 12
1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Ks.
County Administrator’s Office
County Administrator
www.wycokck.org
2. Ransom Memorial Hospital
Ottawa, Ks.
Surgical Nurse
www.ransom.org
January 13
1. City of Lawrence, Ks.
Public Works Dept. Traffic Supervisor
www.lawrenceks.org
2. Ransom Memorial Hospital
Ottawa, Ks.
Polysomnography Tech.
www.ransom.org
January 14
1. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.
Residential Services Detention Dept.
Youth Worker
www.16thcircuit.org
2. Hillcrest Christian Early Learning Center
Overland Park, Ks.
Full and Part Time Teachers 6 weeks to 5 years
e-mail ann@hcckc.org
January 15
1. City of Blue Springs, Mo.
Planning Technician
www.bluespringsgov.com
2. City of Grandview, Mo.
P/T License Office/Billing-Collection Clerk
www.grandview.org
January 16
1. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.
Court Administrator’s Office Dept.
Process Server
www.16thcircuit.org
2. City of Osawatomie, Ks.
Director of Public Works & Utilities
www.osawatomieks.org
January 17
1. Gardner Energy
Gardner, Ks.
Electric Operations Supervisor Gardner Energy
www.gardnerkansas.gov
2. North Kansas City
Municipal Court Clerk
www.nkc.org
January 18
1. City of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Water Utilities Dept.
Operations Manager
www.cityofls.net
2. Overland Park, Ks.
Human Resources Specialist
www.opkansas.org
January 19
1. City of Kansas City, Mo.
Manager of Recreation
www.kcmo.org
2. Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Ks.
Juvenile Detention Officer
www.wycokck.org
January 20
1. Kansas City, Mo.
Municipal Court
Accountant
www.kcmo.org
2. Lifetouch
Weatherby Lake, Mo
Seasonal Bindery and Press Positions Available
www.lifetouch.com
January 21
1. City of Lenexa, Ks.
Assistant City Administrator
www.ci.lenexa.ks.us
2. City of Olathe Ks.
Utility Maintenance Worker
www.olatheks.org
January 22
1. Olathe, Ks.
City Manager’s Office
Management Intern.
www.olatheks.org
2. De Soto, Ks.
Parks and Recreation Dept.
Maintenance Technician
www.desotoks.org
January 23
1. Lawrence, Ks.
Assistant to the City Manager
www.lawrenceks.org
2. Riverside, Mo.
Dispatcher
www.riversidemo.com
January 24
1. Overland Park Ks.
Street Maintenance Dept.
Maintenance Worker
www.opkansas.org
2. Bonner Springs, Kan.
Aquatic Park Admission or Concession
www.bonnersprings.org
January 25
1. City of Independence, Mo.
Parks Naturalist
www.ci.independence.mo.us
2. Lawrence, Ks.
City Manager’s Office
Assistant to the City Manager
www.lawrenceks.org
January 26
(No Job Listed)
January 27
1. Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Ks.
County Administrator’s Office
Systems Analyst Multimedia Coordinator
www.wycokck.org
2. City of Grandview, Mo.
Director of Finance
www.grandview.org
January 28
1. City of Olathe, Kan.
Heavy Equipment Operator
www.olatheks.org
2. Lawrence, Kan.
City Manager’s Office
Assistant to the City Manager
www.lawrenceks.org
January 29
1. City of Merriam, Kan.
Parks and Recreation Dept.
P/T Marketplace Supervisor
www.merriam.org
2. City of Raytown, Mo.
Public Works Dept.
Crew Leader
www.raytown.mo.us
January 30
1. City of Liberty, Mo.
Technology Services Dept.
GIS Specialist
www.ci.liberty.mo.us
2. Johnson Co., Ks.
JIM-Administration and Development
Developer Analyst
www.jocogov.org
January 31
1. Fountain Bluff Sports Complex
Liberty, Mo.
P/T Complex Supervisor
www.ci.liberty.mo.us
2. Johnson Co. Ks.
Dept. of Technology
Oracle DBA
www.jocogov.org