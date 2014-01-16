× Cuddle up with the Love Fund on Valentine’s Day at Chocolate Breakfast event

Jump-start your Valentine’s Day with a yummy Chocolate Breakfast and help Love Fund kids at the same time!

Register today for the indulgent Chocolate Breakfast at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center.

Individual tickets are only $14! Note: price will increase to $18 after February 13th. Tickets available at the door, too.

Reserve a cozy table for 10. What a great way to thank your staff or bond with your colleagues over chocolate!

Shop the gift gallery for last minute gift ideas

Take the cake at the cake walk

All proceeds will benefit the Love Fund for Children.

Reserved tables of 10 – $200

Individual tickets – $14 through February 13th.

Just $18 at the door.

Register Now!