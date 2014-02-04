Mayor Sly James proposes staggered start to work in KC on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's mayor asked businesses on Tuesday afternoon for help in thinning out Wednesday morning’s commute. He's calling for a staggered opening depending on your location.

Mayor Sly James is asking employers to do so to keep roads free of gridlock, here’s his proposal:

Businesses south of 63rd Street start at 8 a.m. Businesses in the center of the city from 63rd Street to the Missouri River start at 9 a.m. Businesses north of the river start at 10 a.m.

The mayor also made comments about Tuesday’s storm and how it was handled, watch his full statement in the video below: