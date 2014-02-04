Mayor Sly James proposes staggered start to work in KC on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's mayor asked businesses on Tuesday afternoon for help in thinning out Wednesday morning’s commute. He's calling for a staggered opening depending on your location.
Mayor Sly James is asking employers to do so to keep roads free of gridlock, here’s his proposal:
Businesses south of 63rd Street start at 8 a.m. Businesses in the center of the city from 63rd Street to the Missouri River start at 9 a.m. Businesses north of the river start at 10 a.m.
The mayor also made comments about Tuesday’s storm and how it was handled, watch his full statement in the video below:
7 comments
Chris Weiss
This is going to be an absolute mess……… everyone who works downtown is supposed to come in during the same one hour period?
What do you think that s going to do to traffic?
Rhonda Forsen
Well it seems to be working, my husband works at the Fed downtown. He said it was easier since the traffic was light on the way in. He was able to take it really slow. Great idea!!!!!
NotSoSerious
That is a great idea coming from someone who doesn’t work on hourly wages but earns a salary instead! My customers would be pretty upset if we decided to open at 10 instead of 7! Instead of staggered starts, how about banning all non 4 wheel drive vehicles or people who don’t work and only go out of there house to collect food stamps, that would help with traffic issues!
Steven
Are you really that ignorant
Tabitha
Hey NotSoSerious…Ya, cause every food stamp recipient was out this morning to get them some benefits. Ignorant @$$ hole!
JoAnna
WHO WILL CLEAN THE SNOW OFF THE LIGHT RAIL ! :(
J. Gayle Cockriel
I work on the plaza, when we came in this morning there was barely anyone on the roads. We had plenty of room. Had plenty of time as we left a little early. Saw a semi stuck on an exit ramp