Mayor Sly James proposes staggered start to work in KC on Wednesday

Posted 7:39 pm, February 4, 2014, by and , Updated at 11:54PM, February 4, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's mayor asked businesses on Tuesday afternoon for help in thinning out Wednesday morning’s commute. He's calling for a staggered opening depending on your location.

Mayor Sly James is asking employers to do so to keep roads free of gridlock, here’s his proposal:

Businesses south of 63rd Street start at 8 a.m. Businesses in the center of the city from 63rd Street to the Missouri River start at 9 a.m. Businesses north of the river start at 10 a.m.

The mayor also made comments about Tuesday’s storm and how it was handled, watch his full statement in the video below:

