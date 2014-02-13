× Butler schools tell parents there is no immediate danger, despite lockdowns

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — The Bates County Newswire website reports that both Butler school facilities were placed on lock down Thursday afternoon.

Although there is no immediate threat, and as a precaution only, both Butler school facilities are on a Level 1 lock down at this time, they report. The schools emphasized that no students were in danger.

Click here to read the original Newswire report. Butler, Mo is about 60 miles south of Kansas City.

Parents have been notified and are being told details regarding the decision to call the lockdown will be made available as soon as they are released from local authorities.