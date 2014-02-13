Butler schools tell parents there is no immediate danger, despite lockdowns

Posted 1:58 pm, February 13, 2014, by , Updated at 01:59PM, February 13, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — The Bates County Newswire website reports that both Butler school facilities were  placed on lock down Thursday afternoon.

Although there is no immediate threat, and as a precaution only, both Butler school facilities are on a Level 1 lock down at this time, they report. The schools emphasized that no students were in danger.

Click here to read the original Newswire report. Butler, Mo is about 60 miles south of Kansas City.

Parents have been notified and are being told details regarding the decision to call the lockdown will be made available as soon as they are released from local authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s