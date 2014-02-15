Pets: Great Plains SPCA’s ‘More to Love’ adoption specials

Posted 7:05 pm, February 15, 2014, by
Great Plains SPCA tells FOX 4 about their ‘More to Love’ adoption specials.

CLICK HERE to see more pets up for adoption

CLICK HERE to donate to the Great Plains SPCA

Adoption Center:

5424 Antioch Drive
Merriam, KS 66202
(913) 742-7326

Monday, Wednesday-Friday: 12:00pm-7:00pm (winter hours)
Saturday-Sunday: 11:00am-6:00pm

Adoption & Intake Center:

21001 East 78 Highway
Independence, MO 64057
(816) 621-SPCA (7722)

Adoption Hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 12:00pm-7:00pm (winter hours)
Saturday-Sunday: 11:00am-6:00pm
Monday: Closed

Intake Hours:
By Appointment only. Currently, we are only taking surrender appointments from Independence and unincorporated Jackson County
Monday-Friday: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Saturday-Sunday: Closed

