× Black Bean Veggie Burger

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Ingredients:

1 16oz can black beans

1 16oz can kidney beans (white, light red, or dark red)

1/2 12oz jar roasted red peppers

1/2 large onion

5 cloves garlic

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Egg substitute to equal 3 eggs

1 Tablespoon cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

ground black pepper to taste

1 3/4 cup rolled oats

Directions:



Rinse canned beans and drain well. In a food processor pulse garlic cloves until minced and then add the onion chopping until finely dice. Add the roasted peppers to the food processor and pulse until the onion, garlic and peppers are fully combined. Add beans and oil, puree until no individual beans remain. To this mixture add the egg substitute, cumin, garlic chili sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

Mix in the rolled oats until the mixture holds together and can be formed into patties. If it isn’t sticking together try refrigerating the mixture for 30 minutes first and lightly oiling your hands so it doesn’t stick to skin. Divide into 8 patties. Freeze patties on baking sheets and once frozen transfer to freezer bags. The patties can then either be grilled after brushing each side with a small amount of oil or baked at 375 for 10 minutes on each side.

Note: This recipe is really just a base, feel free to customize to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. Also, If you are having trouble getting the burgers to stay together trying freezing them first.

Nutrition information –makes 8 servings: Calories 200; Fat 4 g (0 saturated fat); Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 430 mg; Carbohydrates 33 g; Fiber 9 g; Protein 10 g