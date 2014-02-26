Contest winners flash a smile when they win prizes from FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 has given away many prizes through the years to our FOX 4 viewers.

We enjoy meeting our winners and are excited when they come sign the paperwork and collect their prize. It makes our day to make their day! It’s part of the fun!

Above is a photo gallery of some of our recent winners. See!? People really do win. The odds are better that you’ll be a winner if you enter a local contest in your hometown than a national contest in which you’re competing with tens of thousands more people!

So, be sure to go to the fox4kc.com contest page and enter often!

Congratulations to all our winners… and may you be one, too, in the near future!

Below are some of our previous winners.