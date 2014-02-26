Contest winners flash a smile when they win prizes from FOX4

Photo Gallery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 has given away many prizes through the years to our FOX 4 viewers.
We enjoy meeting our winners and are excited when they come sign the paperwork and collect their prize. It makes our day to make their day! It’s part of the fun!
Above is a photo gallery of some of our recent winners. See!? People really do win. The odds are better that you’ll be a winner if you enter a local contest in your hometown than a national contest in which you’re competing with tens of thousands more people!
So, be sure to go to the fox4kc.com contest page and enter often!
Congratulations to all our winners… and may you be one, too, in the near future!
Below are some of our previous winners.
499 comments
Eid Mubarak
Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused
.. Any recommendations? Thank you!
fotbollströjor
MargeneGo Colombia AbbieGraf
ShariRoll Arsenal AutumnHam
RaulFvzyd Sverige TommieRan
CeceliaSl Paris Saint Germain PearlineL
RomaGalbr Danmark OscarEpst
TobyGunth Bayern Munchen AshelyWar
SusanneLo Portugal IndiraWal
LeticiaPo Slovakien OLYLeifq
OHQMarcel Atletico Madrid TeriMcCou
ElbertGre Juventuss RWMWilber
Moolsingh
Thanks for fox4
Moolsingh Rajpurohit
I like this contest
Moolsingh Rajpurohit
Please help me iam poor men and me rental bas i like my home please help me
Thanks
Brian Parker
Where do I post the word of the day to enter contest I’m a little confused been trying and been posting or entering in wrong area:(
ANITA Primer
Why is there no form,it takes you back to the advertisement
Carolyn Kennedy
beach
barbara A stevens
Barbara stevens. Beach
Natalie Bommarito
I keep trying to enter the contest too. Word of the day Barbecue
Denise
Fox 4 word of the day wouldn’t load today so didn’t get to enter. Only morning I was up early enough to do it
Denise
Contest word of the day did not load form only morning that I wake up early enough to do it. 😕
Sheri Avery
Can’t find form for word of the day
Jeremiah Washington
May,15,2018. Word of the day was “FIREWORKS”
Sweepstakes Rush
Congratulations to the winner.!
Pam newton
Word of today is Sun
Margaret Ragsdale
I don’t understand how anyone can win the Fox 4 Word of the Day contest because the app is rigged it won’t load can’t even find it most of the time. The website redirect you to some other contest it’s just all fixed up You shouldn’t introduce the contest if you don’t want people to play or when.
Vanessa Jackson
Trying to enter my son into the art contest for the Fox 4 News artzpalooza 816-447-4058