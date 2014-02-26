Girls Can! Cover Girl’s new ad empowers women

Posted 7:43 am, February 26, 2014, by , Updated at 08:24AM, February 26, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

When the world said they couldn’t, time and time again, women have proven their critics wrong. Cover Girl’s new ad “Girls Can” is more about empowering women than it is makeup. Take a look in the video below, and in the comment section at the bottom of this page tell us what people have said you couldn’t do but that you did anyway, proving them wrong.

1 Comment