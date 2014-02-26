Girls Can! Cover Girl’s new ad empowers women
When the world said they couldn’t, time and time again, women have proven their critics wrong. Cover Girl’s new ad “Girls Can” is more about empowering women than it is makeup. Take a look in the video below, and in the comment section at the bottom of this page tell us what people have said you couldn’t do but that you did anyway, proving them wrong.
1 Comment
mary givens
I was bullied in my teens. I have my own. Girl group on face book called Girl Power! I leave loving messages to the young girls and ladies. I want to inspire them to be all they can be.