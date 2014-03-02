× Wildcats beat another top-25 at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Spradling’s three-pointer with 1:38 left in the game broke a tie, and Kansas State went on to beat No. 15 Iowa State 80-73.

The Wildcats (20-9 overall) joined a log-jam for second in the conference standings. K-State, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas are all 10-6 in the Big 12 heading into the final week of the regular season. It’s the Wildcats fifth win over a top-25 team at home. It was also their 15th straight win at Bramlage Coliseum.

Shane Southwell led the Wildcats with 13 points. Melvin Ejim had 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Cyclones.