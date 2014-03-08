× Lawrence police arrest possible homicide suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Police have made an arrest in a possible homicide which took place in south central Lawrence early this weekend.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Lawrence police were dispatched to a reported shooting at a residence located at 2403 Cedarwood Avenue. Police said once they arrived at the scene they determined a 39-year-old resident of the home had been shot. The victim, Patrick Roberts, was then transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, a disturbance had occurred at the home which resulted in the shooting. They said several people, two of which fled from police, were at the scene when the shooting took place. Officers were later able to stop the two, who had left the scene on foot, for questioning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested 29-year-old Lawrence resident, Dustin D. Walker, as a possible first-degree murder suspect. He was then transported to the Douglas County Jail.

The Lawrence Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (785)832-7509 or CrimeStoppers at (785)843-TIPS or (8477).