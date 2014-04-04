Theory circulates online that animals fleeing Yellowstone means super-volcano eruption is imminent

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. — Only time will tell if the theory that animals seen leaving Yellowstone National Park are doing so because they instinctively discern that the underground volcano there is about to erupt.

For now, though, officials at Yellowstone say the migration of animals is normal, as are the number of earthquakes.

“It’s just part of the geological situation we find here in Yellowstone,” said Yellowstone Public Affairs Chief Al Nash.

Nash says the park experiences 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes every year.

In the days following the March 30, 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Yellowstone, many bloggers and tourists expressed concerns about the animals, mostly bison and elk. they saw leaving the area.

“They do it every year around this time in an effort to move to lower elevations where they can find food that’s easier to access. When things start to green back up, those same animals will walk right back into the park,” Nash said.

The University of Utah Seismograph Station says it’s unlikely that a supervolcano eruption will occur in the next thousand or even 10,000 years.

