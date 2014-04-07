Hickman Mills School Board candidates upset with flyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flyers were sent home to families in Kansas City, Missouri this week attacking three candidates.

It sounds like a normal political strategy, but the candidates on the flyers say what's being said about them isn't just offensive, it's illegal. They say what was printed on the flyers is something they won't stand for, and they know exactly who to blame.

“I was going door to door in my own neighborhood supporting candidates for the school board out here and a lady said you ought to see this,” said Kansas City councilman John Sharp, who was handed one of the flyers.

They target Bonnaye Mims, Karry Palmer and Dan Osman, claiming they're guilty of failing to pay thousands in child support, harassment, stalking and even bringing a convicted rapist into the schools.

“It's very disrespectful to the voters to put out a mailer like this with no facts, nothing to back this evidence up,” said Palmer.

The letters mention no sponsors, which is a violation of state law. But that didn't stop the anonymous notes from being dropped off on doorsteps across the voting area.

“If people are saying that they're running for the betterment of this district, that's not what's happening here and it has to stop,” said the school board president, Eric Lowe.

Some of the letters have permit numbers, which is something the candidates would be able to track in order to help them figure out who's behind the printer. But the candidates say they don't need that to tell them who's behind it all.

“This is about a takeover of the school district,” said Mims.

These three candidates believe Breman Anderson, a former school board president, is responsible. He lost his presidency title after an audit came out detailing several no bid contracts with vendors. A decision these people were a part of. Anderson is now running for a board member position, and they believe he's targeting them, to taint the race.

“This is blatant enough to tell you what level they'll stoop to get what they're after,” said Mims.

Ultimately they all hope all of the low blows can come to an end so the board can focus on what's really important.

“It just shows that our focus isn't on kids anymore. It's focused on what they can get out of the district,” said Palmer.

FOX 4 spoke with Anderson about the flyers. He said he had nothing to do with it.

The three candidates plan to take these flyers to the Missouri Election Committee and also plan to take legal action.