Joe’s Weather Blog: Chilly With Frost For Some?

Good afternoon…what a day…granted it wasn’t exactly a Chamber Of Commerce type weather day out there with all the clouds and cool temperatures (about 15° below average) but for the 12000+ kids/parents/teachers who were out at School Day today…I think they didn’t care about the “coolness” out there! Great day…great show and we hope everybody learned a few things and had fun!

Forecast:

Tonight: Fair skies with some clearing later tonight. There may be some shower/sprinkles activity in the region. Cool again with lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, perhaps more on the sunny side in the AM and then more clouds in the PM. Breezy NW winds will usher in another reinforcing shot of cool weather…highs again around 60°.

Thursday night: Crisp will be the weather word tomorrow night as lows drop into the upper 30s. I’m concerned about some patchy frost in parts of the region so gardeners may want to think about taking the proper precautions for the tender plantings. For us to get the cool in the middle of May we really need to have the trifecta of coolness working for us. 1) Clear skies…2) light winds…3) dry air.

Friday: Nice day with highs 60-65°

Discussion:

The tricky part of the forecast is 1) how cool do we get Friday morning…and whether or not we can see some spotty showers. The potential for some patchy frost is certainly there as I mentioned above in the forecast part of the blog. I’ll be watching that closely as the new data comes in tonight. I still think near record lows are possible Friday morning.

The new NAM cam out with some rain on Friday. Not sure if that’s going to pan out or not. There will be a disturbance coming down in the NW flow and with the region in between a chilly airmass and a warmer airmass to the SW…it will be critical to see where the disturbance tracks. My initial feeling is to the SW of the KC area will be the better chances of rain. This also brings into question how warm we’ll be on Friday. Those who by chance get some rain…may see temperatures only in the 40s since the rain will be falling into initially dry air. The trouble is that I’m not sure if that will be around the KC area or more out towards Topeka/Emporia. Again I’ll update things tonight.

We may also need to watch Saturday morning and the temperatures for lows as well.

That’s it for today…short blog with everything going on. I’m on my way back to work now for the 9/10 PM shows…so expect an updated forecast.

I’ll leave you with some tweets of today’s action…

Our hydrogen experiment!

Our nitrogen experiment…that’s a trash can flying through the air. Michelle’s went the highest!

Our annual make a cloud experiment!

and finally big thanks again to Billy Butler for helping us out again this year! Oh and check out relish! It was a dream come true for her (and I’m not kidding…she was giddy as a schoolgirl doing this!)

https://twitter.com/blondie_927/status/466609649748549632

Joe