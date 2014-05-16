Condemned Mo., man worried about execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri inmate facing execution next week says he is scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead.

Russell Bucklew, who turned 46 on Friday, is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, for killing a romantic rival in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1996.

It would be the first execution in the U.S. since April 29, when Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after a vein collapsed following injection. The incident created new concern about lethal injection.

Bucklew suffers from a congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, and tumors in his nose and throat. He told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday that his biggest fear is being left brain-dead.