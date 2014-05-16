Condemned Mo., man worried about execution

Posted 1:37 pm, May 16, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri inmate facing execution next week says he is scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead.

Russell Bucklew, who turned 46 on Friday, is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, for killing a romantic rival in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1996.

It would be the first execution in the U.S. since April 29, when Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after a vein collapsed following injection. The incident created new concern about lethal injection.

Bucklew suffers from a congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, and tumors in his nose and throat. He told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday that his biggest fear is being left brain-dead.

