Condemned Mo., man worried about execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri inmate facing execution next week says he is scared that the lethal drug could cause him to suffer or be left alive but brain-dead.
Russell Bucklew, who turned 46 on Friday, is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, for killing a romantic rival in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1996.
It would be the first execution in the U.S. since April 29, when Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after a vein collapsed following injection. The incident created new concern about lethal injection.
Bucklew suffers from a congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, and tumors in his nose and throat. He told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday that his biggest fear is being left brain-dead.
15 comments
kevellena leestrom
Big freaking deal!!!! He didnt care about how his victim suffered!! I hope he suffers worse than his victim! This guy is an oxygen thief. The sooner they get rid of him the better!
Ben
He killed a person over jealousy. Who cares if he suffers a bit, just as long as he is dead before they unstrap him from the table.
Ben
He is scared. Cry me a river.
Bob Rockel
Just like McD, I’m lovin it…
Duke
Who is McD?
Really?
What about the romantic rival you killed in 1996? Were they ok with you killing them or do you think they were afraid? You have been given 18 more years on this earth than your romantic rival. MAN UP!
Duke
That’s right. He should take it like a man.
Squeaky Wheeler
People who don’t want to die by the state’s [potentially sketchy] means don’t usually run amok doing things that would make this a possibility.
WhySoSerious
Shut up and die! Take it like a man you coward, coward because only a coward would murder someone! Rot in Hell you P.O.S!
Tessla
Spoken like true christians. /sarcasm
Duke
And what are you? A lost soul due to atheism or are you a cat-licker?
DC
What a whiner. Bucklew shot at a 6 year old child, too.
http://missourideathrow.com/2008/12/bucklew-russell/
Shelley
I am sick of hearing the inmates on death row are scared and worried they won’t die instantly , or what ever…Their victims did not deserve to die at all..I am also sick of the courts concerns over the dying without suffering..Who gives a flying _____!
Since when do we have to be concerned over the murderers dying quickly. There is something wrong with this picture..
Buzz
You people sound as murderous as this guy….
Lee
I could care less if this murderer suffers (or any other death row inmate). But if you dont want to trust pharmaceuticals, then by all means bring back the firing squad then, I’m good with that! DONT do the crime if you can’t do the time…and your time is UP!!! We the people already spend far too much time, money and energy housing death row inmates for 15-20 yrs; give em 2 appeals and if they lose both, then be done with it!