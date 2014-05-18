High school senior uses technology to attend graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Technology allowed one Blue Valley High School senior to attend his graduation Sunday at Kemper Arena from Denver, Colorado.

Alex Fraser is recovering there following a surfing accident while on a trip with his family over Spring Break in Mexico. Classmates, friends and family all celebrated with Fraser using Skype.

Graduation music, caps and gowns and proud families filled Kemper Arena on Sunday. Hundreds of Blue Valley High School students celebrated their last moments as seniors. Senior Alex Fraser was not in the arena, but instead in Colorado recovering from a spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed.

“He is the one person who can get through anything that is given to him,” said his girlfriend, Emily Todd. She said Fraser is the “funniest, most down-to-earth person you’ll meet.”

Fraser’s friend Cale Reber said the senior class “one hundred percent supports him. If he needs anything, people that weren’t close to him would do something to help out. It’s really special.”

FOX 4 also stopped by a garage sale in Overland Park on Sunday where people in the community sold items to raise money for Alex Fraser and another family in the area.

A teacher at Stanley Elementary in the Blue Valley District organized the event. The teacher said friends of both families and complete strangers donated items for the event, and as of Sunday morning, organizers had brought in more than $7,000.