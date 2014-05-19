× 1.8 million pounds of ground beef recalled

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say a Detroit-based business is recalling about 1.8 million pounds of ground beef products sold for restaurant use in four states that may be contaminated with the bacteria E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that affected Wolverine Packing Co. products were produced between March 31 and April 18. They were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says 11 illnesses have been identified.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 2574B” and will have a production date code in the format “Packing Nos: MM DD 14” between “03 31 14” and “04 18 14.”

E. coli can cause severe cramps, nausea and diarrhea, as well as other complications.