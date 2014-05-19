1.8 million pounds of ground beef recalled
DETROIT (AP) — Officials say a Detroit-based business is recalling about 1.8 million pounds of ground beef products sold for restaurant use in four states that may be contaminated with the bacteria E. coli.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that affected Wolverine Packing Co. products were produced between March 31 and April 18. They were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service says 11 illnesses have been identified.
The products bear the establishment number “EST. 2574B” and will have a production date code in the format “Packing Nos: MM DD 14” between “03 31 14” and “04 18 14.”
E. coli can cause severe cramps, nausea and diarrhea, as well as other complications.
lorinicho35
That doesn’t help much since I repackage the meat when I get home from the store. It would be helpful to know what stores the meat was sold at and the dates it was in those stores.
Tonya Lynn
it says it was for restaurant use not sold in stores so unless you eat out alot you should be safe
Melinda Squibblyy Mullens
The general public can buy from stores like Restaurant Depo if they have a card. So it is possible that there were customers other than restaurants only.
David
Looks like this meat was sold to restaurants and not in the store for in-home use. Would be nice to know which restaurants it was sold to. Either way, this article is lacking and leaving a lot of questions…. lol
Ray Rey
I’m really sick of hearing about how beef is recalled.. Its sickening!!! I’m so disgusted with the consumer not knowing this until its kinda too late. We’ve bout the beef and most of the consumers probably already consumed it and now we need to worry about if we’re going to be sick or not. The FDA has let the consumers down tremendously and she take into consideration that we as consumers are not going to keep putting up with this nonsense. STOP AND PROTECT US…”THE CONSUMER” BETTER THAT YOU HAVE THUS FAR.
emmy
If you honestly think the FDA is going to be able to 100% prevent food related illnesses you are absolutely delusional. If you want to be safe then grow and raise all the food you want and cook it yourself properly, otherwise we all accept the risk that the food in the market might have a contamination. Also only 11 illnesses have been identified out of the 1.8 million pounds being recalled, that is such a absolutely miniscule %. Take it down a notch. There is no way for 100% prevention of food related illness.
Cherity
Emmy is right that NO ONE including the FDA is going to be able to prevent ALL contamination. Also, you might want to keep in mind that proper cooking techniques kill most bacteria. If you want to make sure your food is safer, stop expecting the FDA to do all the work…be proactive! Utilize proper cooking techniques and refuse to buy food you aren’t sure is properly cooked.
David
Cherity, you get a +1 and a ‘Like’ on that one.