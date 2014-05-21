× Former Lee’s Summit soccer coach faces new, amended porn charges

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit, Mo., youth soccer coach who was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on charges related to producing child pornography by secretly videotaping members of his soccer team, has now been indicted on eight additional charges.

Joel D. White, 41, of Lee’s Summit, was charged in April 2013 in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The new and revised indictment that came on Wednesday replaces last year’s charges in which he was accused of videotaping three girls. The earlier indictment alleged White attempted to use three child victims – identified in the indictment as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 – to produce child pornography between May 1, 2012 and March 20, 2013.

White, who coached a girls under-12 soccer team and a girls under-15 soccer team through the Lee’s Summit Soccer Association, remains in federal custody. The Lee’s Summit Soccer Association has cooperated fully with law enforcement officers during this investigation.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, law enforcement officers in Commerce City, Colo., discovered videos of nude minors on White’s camera. White was at a soccer stadium in Colorado in March for a World Cup qualifying game when the cameras were seized by law enforcement officers as part of a criminal investigation.

Several videos allegedly depict White positioning a video camera in a bedroom of his residence in such a way that the camera is hidden. Shortly after White leaves the room, the original affidavit said, the videos depict several minors, approximately 11 or 12 years old, entering the room and changing their clothes. Minors are fully nude in the videos and do not appear to know they are being videotaped.

White allegedly told police that he videotaped nude minors 10 to 15 times without their consent from May to October 2012.