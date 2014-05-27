80-year-old charged with luring girl to car

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An 80-year-old man faces a harassment charge in St. Louis County after police say he tried to lure a young girl and her mother into his car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lawrence A. Rhodes is on probation after pleading guilty to a similar charge in 2008 involving a 19-year-old woman.

County police say he approached a 12-year-girl in February and asked the child to get into his car in exchange for candy. The girl’s mother told police that Rhodes approached her directly twice in March under similar circumstances.

Rhodes was charged on May 19 with one count of misdemeanor harassment and one felony harassment charge. Bail was set at $50,000, cash-only. Online court records don’t list an attorney on his behalf.

