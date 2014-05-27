80-year-old charged with luring girl to car
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An 80-year-old man faces a harassment charge in St. Louis County after police say he tried to lure a young girl and her mother into his car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lawrence A. Rhodes is on probation after pleading guilty to a similar charge in 2008 involving a 19-year-old woman.
County police say he approached a 12-year-girl in February and asked the child to get into his car in exchange for candy. The girl’s mother told police that Rhodes approached her directly twice in March under similar circumstances.
Rhodes was charged on May 19 with one count of misdemeanor harassment and one felony harassment charge. Bail was set at $50,000, cash-only. Online court records don’t list an attorney on his behalf.
3 comments
Kathy
Batard you’re too old for this… This sounds like the way is going to be Bob Bateman….
Sara
I guess if he was a pervert in his younger years, he’s still a pervert when he’s old. This also goes to show that sexual deviants don’t change and should be locked up for good, or put them all on an island for good!
Ben
I wonder how many times this old geezer has molested a child and gotten away with it. Lock him up and don’t let him out. He cannot be trusted.