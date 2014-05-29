Ukrainian journalist arrested in Brad Pitt assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man arrested after rushing up and touching Brad Pitt on a Hollywood red carpet is a Ukrainian journalist with a history of getting too close to celebrities.

Los Angeles Police officer Sally Madera identified the suspect as Vitalii Sediuk. He was jailed on suspicion of misdemeanor battery Wednesday before the premiere of the movie “Maleficent” at the El Capitan Theatre.

After touching Pitt, Sediuk was wrestled away by security guards and led off in handcuffs.

Pitt kept greeting fans and walked into the theater.

In February the 25-year-old Sediuk was cited for trespassing after grabbing the microphone before Adele accepted an award at the Grammys. Last year, Will Smith slapped Sediuk after he tried to kiss him on a red carpet.

Sediuk is being held Thursday in lieu of $20,000 bail.

