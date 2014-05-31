2014 high school grads gather together to recreate kindergarten photo

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — In Illinois, a high school graduation class boasts a rare distinction; most of the students have known each other since kindergarten.

Dana Dean was there for the recreation of their very first class photo. Sporting the t-shirt of the college they’ll attend in the fall, high school students pose for a senior photo like no other.

The soon-to-be college freshmen have a common bond. The majority of them have been in school together since kindergarten, some even before that.

“Pretty unique to just go to high school and run into people in the hallways and to know them and to know have known them since preschool,” one of the seniors told KSDK.

Now that they’ve finished their last day of high school, they wanted to relive their first day of school. So they traveled back in time to St. Boniface Catholic School in Edwardsville, where they all attended, to recreate this photo from way back in 2001. A bittersweet moment for the teens who’ve spent more than half their life together.

After St. Boniface, most of the students went to Edwardsville High School, while some attended other area high schools. But they’ve remained close ever since those hair bows and broken arms.

“I could not imagine high school or even grade school without them,” said Dean, whose mother came up with the idea for the photo.

They all agreed. Even standing in the same order they did 13 years ago. While moms stood by documenting every fleeting moment.

Those steps didn’t shrink and those chairs didn’t get smaller. The cute kindergartners have all grown up and are about to start the next chapter with everybody in their st. Boniface kindergarten class attending college in the fall.

