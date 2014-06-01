Kosher Fest celebrates Jewish culture, traditions and food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Hundreds came out to Kosher Fest 2014 in Prairie Village on Sunday. The day-long family friendly festival is dedicated to Jewish culture, traditions and food.

Potato and meat knish, rugelach, hummus and tabouli were just some of the traditional foods on hand.

There was also Israeli food and, "37 at least, maybe more varieties of entrees, sides, desserts,” said Donna Oberstein, one of the event organizers.

Congregation Ohev Sholom puts on the festival. Ohev Sholom means, “Lovers of peace.”

They say KosherFest is a way to peacefully unite more than just the Jewish community.

"We find that we bring in about 3,000 people and I'd say easily half of them, if not more, are not Jewish," said Oberstein.

“It's about bringing everyone together," said event chair Kelly Jackson.

For many, this year's celebration had special meaning. As part of a community art project festival goers were asked to paint, draw or write a message of love in memory of the three victims killed in the April 13 shootings at and near the Jewish Community Center.

“Hopefully the more diversity people see and understand and come into contact with the more we realize we're all really just the same,” said Jackson. “We have the same values, same desires for our children.”

In the wake of the shootings extra security was present. That included officers from a private security company and Prairie Village Police.