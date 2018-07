Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The creative minds behind the Muppets are launching a new kids show and it’s only on Hulu.

NEVER MISS ANOTHER TECH REPORT – LIKE RICH ON FACEBOOK!

Fraggle Rock was one of my favorite shows as a kid. 20 years later it’s getting a spin off called Doozers, the first original kids series from Hulu.

CLICK HERE to read more FOX 4 Tech Reports.