Professional athletes to teach east side kids life skills at fitness clinic this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 100 kids on the east side will learning about basketball and life skills this weekend instead of hanging out on the Country Club Plaza. A unique health and fitness clinic is taking place at the Boys and Girls Club near 43rd and Cleveland.

Professional athletes are the big draw. Darvin Ham, former NBA player for the Detroit Pistons and current assistant coach of the Atlanta Hawks, will be leading the clinic.

Kids will learn key fundamentals to become good basketball players. The program begins Friday afternoon for children between eight and 17 years of age. Every session is taught by a current or retired professional athlete and uses sports as a tool to help the youngsters develop life skills that will make them successful in whatever they do.

"Being better people," explained Jamal James, the clinic organizer. "Being more conscious of being better people in society. Hopefully, motivating these kids to know basketball is just a tool. Sport is just a tool. The bigger picture is getting an education and being successful people and businessmen and women in life."

The clinic continues through Sunday with coaches and professionals in education, health, nutrition and performing arts talking to kids about crime prevention, drug abuse, conflict resolution, sexual awareness and teen pregnancy. More than 100 kids have already preregistered, and James says that shows there's a need for more sponsors to make this event even bigger.

Organizers believe kids are more likely to pay attention to positive messages from professional athletes. And it's hoped this clinic will help keep kids on the right path in life and make them more confident both on and off the court.