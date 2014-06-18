Camp teaches kids to take chances, practice sales skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kids in Kansas City learned about opening and operating a business at KC Camp Ideas on Wednesday.

They set up a hotdog and lemonade stand at 75th and Troost.

The camp teaches them about inventory, budget, price-points and marketing. With all they sell, they hope to raise enough money to take the kids to Worlds of Fun for a day.

"We're trying to get them to grow up and chase their dreams, not like some of us older people, could've, would've, should've," said Mark Byrd, with KC Camp Ideas.

