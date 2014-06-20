Dreamy-eyed man’s mug shot goes viral, despite his alleged crimes
STOCKTON, Calif. — Female Facebookers are swooning over a dreamy-eyed man’s mug shot.
Pictures of Jeremy Meek, 30, and three others were posted to Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page. They were arrested on felony weapon charges in something police called Operation Ceasefire. Police reported that two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun were seized from a home.
Meek’s mug shot has currently been shared over 5,700 times and more than 52,000 people have ‘liked’ it. In comparison, those he was arrested with did not receive nearly as much fanfare.
10 comments
maddog
Teardrop tattoo means he murdered someone
What?
They don’t care if he is a murderer. The women now a days, this is what they prefer. They don’t care if you get up and go to a job everyday and live a normal life . They want everything fast like the microwave dinners they cook for their kids. This guy is perfect for what they are looking for. He’s good look-in and so am I, but you probably cant leave your purse around HIM. This is what our society has become. Its hard to find good women. They want the thugs. They say they don’t but they do.
Sunni
Are you unattached and wanting a blue eyed blonde woman? I am 53 & pretty cute, no baggage and yes I do have a job. :O)
Sunni
Are you sure that is not a mole Maddog?
Daniel
This man’s facial symmetry is what visually attracts us to him. It’s a fact that the human eye likes symmetry, balance, etc. and he’s got it. He should’ve been walking a runway instead of getting into such a lifestyle of crime.
Brittney
What a shame! Someone that could have made something of himself, but choose to take a different past. Not to be judgmental, but from the looks of his tattoos seems as though he has been to jail before. He shouldn’t receive any fame because he is good looking!
JM
He’s someone that could have made something of himself because he’s good looking? I dated a guy with eyes like that, a guy that made heads turn. He died in prison. Looks mean nothing.
Ben
The neck tattoos are atrocious and makes anyone who sports one look like a dumb thug.
Ben
I hope his lips are put to good use in prison.
Sasha Doll (@pearlsfusion)
I am not going to lie Jeremy Meek, is a good looking man.But I feel that modeling would have been a good career for him and he went down the wrong path. It is never to late to change your life style.God be with him and his family.