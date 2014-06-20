Dreamy-eyed man’s mug shot goes viral, despite his alleged crimes

Posted 8:15 am, June 20, 2014, by , Updated at 08:28AM, June 20, 2014
STOCKTON, Calif. — Female Facebookers are swooning over a dreamy-eyed man’s mug shot.

Pictures of Jeremy Meek, 30, and three others were posted to Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.  They were arrested on felony weapon charges in something police called Operation Ceasefire. Police reported that two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun were seized from a home.

Meek’s mug shot has currently been shared over 5,700 times and more than 52,000 people have ‘liked’ it. In comparison, those he was arrested with did not receive nearly as much fanfare.

