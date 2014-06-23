Humin address book app brings context to your contacts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A look at Humin app, a smarter address book

When was the last time you organized your address book? Chances are, it’s a mishmash of names and numbers with missing information like emails or even profile pictures. A new app called Humin wants to change that by making sense of your contacts and connections.

Humin goes further than phone numbers and names to give you more useful and relevant information about the people you know, providing context like, how important is this person in your life? When was the last time you met with the person? Where did you meet and for what reason?

Send an email to Get@ humin .com for your chance to become a part of the Humin Early Access program.

