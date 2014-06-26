T1red of p@sswords? Y0u @re N*t @lone!

CHICAGO (AP) — Feel like you’ve got too many passwords? Have trouble remembering them? You’re far from alone.

Frustration over the growing list of letter-number-and-symbol codes we have to create to get into devices and online accounts is common.

Thomas Way, a computer science professor at Villanova University, calls it the “tyranny of the password.”

To get around it, some people use programs that generate and recall passwords to various accounts for them. We’re also starting to see more “biometric” solutions — such as the thumbprint needed to get into the new iPhones or face recognition technology that’s on the horizon.

In the meantime, some security experts say good passwords don’t have to be something you’ll easily forget. They suggest, for instance, typing in a sentence you can remember, including spaces and punctuation.