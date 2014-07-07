Celebratory selfie results in yellow card for Sporting KC forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer's elation over a goal he scored on Sunday prompted him to celebrate by taking a selfie on the sidelines, and in doing so, he also scored himself a yellow card.

Dwyer took the selfie after he scored against the Chicago Fire Sunday at Sporting Park. The phone he used to snap the selfie belonged to a nearby photographer. Dwyer had just scored in the 32nd minute of the match, and with fans cheering, he grabbed the phone, and snapped the picture with teammate Soony Saad.

The goal was Dywer’s 12th of the season, two behind New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips for the MLS lead. Mike Magee scored in the 40th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.