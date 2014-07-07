Celebratory selfie results in yellow card for Sporting KC forward

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer's elation over a goal he scored on Sunday prompted him to celebrate by taking a selfie on the sidelines, and in doing so, he also scored himself a yellow card.
Dwyer took the selfie after he scored against the Chicago Fire Sunday at Sporting Park. The phone he used to snap the selfie belonged to a nearby photographer. Dwyer had just scored in the 32nd minute of the match, and with fans cheering, he grabbed the phone, and snapped the picture with teammate Soony Saad.
The goal was Dywer’s 12th of the season, two behind New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips for the MLS lead. Mike Magee scored in the 40th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Photos from #SKCvCHI including an epic celebration from #MLSAllStar candidate @Ddwyer14 http://t.co/RzPbSfgeg1 pic.twitter.com/bQDdlTLtAF
— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 6, 2014
Sporting KC forward, Dom Dwyer, drew a yellow-card on this goal celebration, but first.. he took a selfie! » http://t.co/RYl9bfhdIF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2014
4 comments
AB
I think Sporting KC needs to quit celebrating until they win the game. Besides, that was bad sportsmanship.
Zac
So you cant celebrate at all unless you win?? What Garbage!. Also how was that bad sportsmanship? He didn’t berate or taunt the other team, he didn’t do anything obscene, he celebrated and took a picture with fans. That is what sports is all about, involving fans in the game.
n_slash_a
Delay of game and excessive celebration, not to mention bad sportsmanship. It is one thing to run down and give them a high five, another to start taking pictures. The yellow card was the correct action by the ref.
WhySoSerious
NERDS! NERDS! NERDS! NERDS!