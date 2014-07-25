× Cadence “Cady” Harris laid to rest in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Loved ones said their final farewells to a little girl killed in a wild chase a week ago. Cadence “Cady” Harris was laid to rest Friday.

About 100 people attended the visitation at the Faith Evangelistic Center in Leavenworth; among them were members of Bikers Against Child Abuse, a motorcycle group that advocates for children.

Police said Cady was killed last week after she was taken by her mother’s boyfriend. Marcus McGowan is charged with felony murder and other counts. Police said McGowan took Cady, led officers on a high-speed chase that ended with a shootout. Cady died during that time.

The Leavenworth County attorney will not say how Cady died, but felony murder in Kansas means McGowan is accused of causing her death while carrying out a dangerous crime — aggravated child endangerment.