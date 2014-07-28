Child hit by city truck in KC parking lot

KANSAS CITY,  Mo. — A two-year-old child quickly dashed into an oncoming city truck Monday afternoon and was hit by it at 13th and Prospect.

Witnesses said the child slipped away from the adults right after they stopped to park their vehicle in a parking lot at that location.

The child raced away and was hit by a truck owned by the city. The child was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

 

