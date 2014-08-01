Picture of little boy in Gaza dressed as a reporter lights up the Internet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A picture of a little boy in Gaza dressed as a reporter went viral. CNN’s Max Foster spoke with the Swedish journalist who took the photo. Trademark and Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Filed in: News Topics: gaza Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

