× Former White House press secretary, shot during 1981 assassination attempt, dies at 73

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of James Brady, the White House press secretary who was wounded during the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, says he has died. Brady was 73.

Brady undertook a personal crusade for gun control after he suffered a devastating head wound outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981.

A federal law requiring a background check on handgun buyers bears Brady’s name.

Although Brady returned to the White House only briefly, he was allowed to keep the title of presidential press secretary and his White House salary until Reagan left office in January 1989.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence is named in his honor.