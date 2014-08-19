Oklahoma earthquake causes big reaction on live television

Guthrie, Okla. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Guthrie, Oklahoma on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Emily Sutton and Lacey Lett were on the air on KAUT when the quake hit.

Watch what happened in the video player below.

Some posted on social media about being awakened by the temblor.

“I just went surfing in bed,” tweeted Shelley Leveridge.

Someone in a shop in Edmund posted: “That was definitely the biggest one felt here at the store. #earthquake shook every bottle on the shelf.”

In the past few years, earthquakes have become common in the state. In June, Oklahoma surpassed California in the number of temblors.

An increase began in 2009, when 20 quakes of 3.0 magnitude or higher occurred, followed by 43 the next year and increasing every year except for 2012.

Just last Sunday, nine earthquakes were recorded, including two that were 3.8 magnitude.

“When they first started happening they were a big deal,” said Althea Peterson, a reporter with Tulsa World who has written about so many earthquakes, it’s practically become a beat for her.

“People are starting to see foundational damage, cracking around door frames,” she told CNN on Tuesday. In Tulsa, the quakes are felt, but barely, like a low rumble. “It’s nothing I ever expected in Oklahoma,” she said.

Damage and injury are far more likely with quakes that register 4.0 and higher, the USGS reports.