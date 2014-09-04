(CNN) — Teenage boys at a Tennessee detention center challenged the authorities there once again, kicking through aluminum panels in their rooms to escape their quarters.

The 24 youths broke out of their rooms late Wednesday into early Thursday, but did not escape from the facility, Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services said.

On Monday, 32 teen boys escaped from the Woodland Hills Youth Development Center on the outskirts of Nashville. Most have turned themselves in or been captured, but six remain at large.

In Thursday’s disturbance, the boys broke out of their rooms the same way they did Monday, by kicking through aluminum panels installed below their windows, the children’s services agency said in a statement.

Police and highway patrol officers made a ring around the facility to prevent an escape. Officers from the state’s department of corrections handcuffed the 24 youths who left their rooms. Ten of them were identified as leaders of the disturbance and were taken a juvenile detention facility, children’s services said. The other 14 boys were brought back inside the facility, where extra guards were put in place.

The detention center has faced similar problems in the past with the boys it houses.

In May, some teens broke out of a window inside their dorm room, and then flipped a switch to let others out, according to CNN affiliate WSMV. No one escaped the facility that night, but new security measures were put into place.

After the latest incident, the commissioner for children’s services, Jim Henry, said there are rules in place that restrict guards’ ability to manage the teens. He wants these rules, such as one that keeps the teens’ doors unlocked, to be rethought, he said.