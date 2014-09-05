× Fall TV 2014: When your fave shows return

(CNN) — We hope your DVR is ready for this: the onslaught of fall TV is about to begin.

Stretching from September to November, networks, cable channels and streaming services are going to release a smattering of new shows alongside returning favorites. The season may start off slow, but by the end of September there will easily be a handful of shows competing for your viewing attention.

Here’s a quick reference guide for major programs that shows when they’ll premiere. Happy TV viewing, and remember: breaks are encouraged. (All times listed are Eastern; new shows are in italics.)

September 7

“Utopia” (Fox, 8 p.m.)

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO, 9 p.m.)

September 9

“Sons of Anarchy” (FX)

“Fashion Rocks,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the charity event held during New York Fashion Week returns to TV for the first time since 2008. (CBS, 9 p.m.)

September 10

“Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox, 8 p.m.)

September 11

“The Biggest Loser” (NBC, 8 p.m.)

“Haven” (Syfy, 8 p.m.)

September 12

“Z Nation”: If you’re into “The Walking Dead,” you might want to give this new zombie series a try. (Syfy, 10 p.m.)

September 14

“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History”: a seven-part documentary on the influential family directed by Ken Burns. (PBS, 8 p.m.)

September 15

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC, 8 p.m.)

“Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood”: VH1’s reality series about hip-hop stars and their loved ones goes to the West Coast. (VH1, 8 p.m.)

September 16

“New Girl” (Fox, 9 p.m.)

“The Mindy Project” (Fox, 9:30 p.m.)

September 17

“The Mysteries of Laura”: Debra Messing stars as a New York City detective pulling double duty as a working mom of twin boys. (NBC, 10 p.m.)

“Red Band Society”: A coming-of-age drama/comedy about a group of friends who develop bonds in a Los Angeles hospital. (Fox, 9 p.m.)

September 18

“Breaking Amish” (TLC, 10 p.m.)

September 20

“On the Run: Jay Z and Beyonce”: A televised special of the couple’s “On the Run” tour stops in Paris, France. (HBO, 9 p.m.)

September 21

“Madam Secretary”: Tea Leoni plays a Secretary of State whose appointment occurs under suspicious circumstances. (CBS, 8:30 p.m.)

“The Good Wife” (CBS, 9:30 p.m.)

September 22

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS, 8 p.m.)

“Gotham”: The origin story of Bruce Wayne, his villainous foes, and Commissioner Gordon. (Fox, 8 p.m.)

“The Voice” (NBC, 8 p.m.)

“Scorpion”: A team of misfits called Scorpion at the Department of Homeland Security work to ward off high-tech threats. (CBS, 9 p.m.)

“Sleepy Hollow” (Fox, 9 p.m.)

“Forever”: A celebrated NYC medical examiner who’s been alive for 200 years searches for the answer to his secret immortality. (ABC, 10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (NBC, 10 p.m.)

September 23

“NCIS” (CBS, 8 p.m.)

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” (ABC, 9 p.m.)

“NCIS: New Orleans”: The crime-solving moves to the Big Easy with Scott Bakula as the star. (CBS, 9 p.m.)

“Person of Interest” (CBS, 10 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (NBC, 10 p.m.)

“Awkward” (MTV, 10 p.m.)

“Faking It” (MTV, 10:30 p.m.)

September 24

“Black-ish”: Anthony Anderson stars as an African-American dad who worries that his success has brought too much assimilation for his family. (ABC, 9:30 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.”: The team from “Chicago Fire” turn their attention to the Windy City’s police force. (NBC, 10 p.m.)

“The Goldbergs” (ABC, 8:30 p.m.)

“Key and Peele” (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC, 9 p.m.)

“The Middle” (ABC, 8 p.m.)

“Modern Family” (ABC, 9 p.m.)

“Nashville” (ABC, 10 p.m.)

“South Park” (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

“Survivor” (CBS, 8 p.m.)

September 25

“Bones” (Fox, 8 p.m.)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC, 8 p.m.)

“Scandal” (ABC, 9 p.m.)

“How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC, 10 p.m.)

“Parenthood” (NBC, 10:00 p.m.)

September 26

“The Amazing Race” (CBS, 8 p.m.)

“Blue Bloods” (CBS, 10 p.m.)

“Hawaii Five-O” (CBS, 9 p.m.)

“Shark Tank” (ABC, 8 p.m.)

“Transparent”: From the creator of “Six Feet Under” and “United States of Tara,” an Amazon original about a Los Angeles family’s life-changing secrets. (Amazon)

September 28

“Once Upon A Time” (ABC, 8 p.m.)

“The Simpsons” (Fox, 8 p.m.)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox, 8:30 p.m.)

“Family Guy” (Fox, 9 p.m.)

“Resurrection” (ABC, 9 p.m.)

“Revenge” (ABC, 10 p.m.)

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (CBS, 10 p.m.)

September 29

“Mom” (CBS, 8:30 p.m.)

“Castle” (ABC, 10 p.m.)

“NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, 10 p.m.)

September 30

“Happyland” (MTV)

“Makers” (PBS)

“Manhattan Love Story” (ABC)

“Selfie” (ABC)

October 1

“Criminal Minds” (CBS)

“Stalker” (CBS)

October 2

“A to Z” (NBC)

“Bad Judge” (NBC)

“Food Truck Face Off” (Food Network)

“Gracepoint” (Fox)

“Reign” (The CW)

“The Vampire Diaries” (The CW)

October 3

“Last Man Standing” (ABC)

“Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion” (Disney)

October 4

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

October 5

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“Manzo’d with Children” (Bravo)

“Mulaney” (Fox)

October 6

“Are You the One?” (MTV)

“The Originals” (The CW)

October 7

“Bad Girls Club: Redemption” (Oxygen)

“The Flash” (The CW)

“Nail’d It” (Oxygen)

“Supernatural” (The CW)

“Town of the Living Dead” (Syfy)

October 8

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (FX)

“Arrow” (The CW)

“Ghost Hunters” (Syfy)

“Kingdom” (DirecTV)

October 10

“Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me” (Netflix)

“Cristela” (ABC)

October 12

“The Affair” (Showtime)

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

October 13

“Jane the Virgin” (The CW)

“Star Wars Rebels” (Disney XD)

October 14

“About a Boy” (NBC)

“Chrisley Knows Best” (USA)

“Marry Me” (NBC)

“Uncle” (DirecTV)

October 15

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

October 17

“Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways” music special (HBO)

“Dane Cook: Troublemaker” comedy special (Showtime)

October 22

“The 100” (The CW)

“Web Therapy” (Showtime)

October 24

“Constantine” (NBC)

“Grimm” (NBC)

October 26

“Death Comes to Pemberley” miniseries (PBS)

October 27

“2 Broke Girls” (CBS)

October 30

“The Big Bang Theory” moves to Thursday night (CBS)

“Elementary” (CBS)

“The McCarthys” (CBS)

“The Millers” (CBS)

“Two and a Half Men” (CBS)

November 2

“Olive Kitteridge” miniseries (HBO)

November 5

The 48th annual CMA Awards (ABC)