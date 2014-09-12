Learn CPR training from professional

Posted 12:51 pm, September 12, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Angela Fera, Battalion Chief Training and Public Information Officer
MED-ACT-Emergency Medical Services in Olathe shows proper CPR techniques

Learn how to recognize and treat cardiac arrest prior to EMS arrival.  It involves only two steps.  If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 9-1-1 and push hard and fast on the center of the chest until EMS arrives.  While they are practicing good quality compressions, I want to highlight some key points such as:

·         70-80 percent of cardiac arrests occur at home so folks will be saving the lives of loved ones
·         Bystander CPR can double or even triple the victim's chance of survival
·         Not doing bystander CPR reduces the victim's chance of survival by 10 percent every minute
·         While the bystander CPR rate nationwide averages 32 percent, in Johnson County, the rate is only 19 percent currently
·         There is a Hands-Only CPR app available from American Heart Association as well as metronome apps that will help ensure you achieve a rate of 100 compressions/minute