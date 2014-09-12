Learn CPR training from professional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angela Fera, Battalion Chief Training and Public Information Officer

MED-ACT-Emergency Medical Services in Olathe shows proper CPR techniques

Learn how to recognize and treat cardiac arrest prior to EMS arrival. It involves only two steps. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 9-1-1 and push hard and fast on the center of the chest until EMS arrives. While they are practicing good quality compressions, I want to highlight some key points such as:

· 70-80 percent of cardiac arrests occur at home so folks will be saving the lives of loved ones

· Bystander CPR can double or even triple the victim's chance of survival

· Not doing bystander CPR reduces the victim's chance of survival by 10 percent every minute

· While the bystander CPR rate nationwide averages 32 percent, in Johnson County, the rate is only 19 percent currently

· There is a Hands-Only CPR app available from American Heart Association as well as metronome apps that will help ensure you achieve a rate of 100 compressions/minute