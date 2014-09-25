Man’s love of sushi leads to tapeworm infestation

Posted 7:01 am, September 25, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

He went to the doctor complaining of stomach pains and itchy skin. A scan of his entire body revealed tapeworms had taken over. According to the Daily Mail, the Chinese man’s love of sushi, particularly sashimi, led to his body becoming riddled with the parasite.

While one can suffer a tapeworm infection from eating raw fish, they can also be transmitted by eating smoked or marinated fish. Modern medicine can treat tapeworms fairly easily, but in rare cases when tapeworms enter the blood stream and travel to the brain, they can be life threatening.

 

 

 