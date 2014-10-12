Area church talks Royals baseball and the bible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Have you seen the funny sign put up by a local church? The one that reads: "Thou shalt not steal, unless you are Billy Butler." Well now it's getting a lot of national attention.

During Sunday services pastors at the Prairie Village church talked about baseball and the bible.

"We're just cheering on the home town team today," said Senior Pastor Rev. Gayla Rapp with Asbury United Methodist church. “I don't know if we expressed any wisdom but just the incredible joy that we feel about being part of a city where great things are happening, and fun to cheer on the team and still be watching baseball," she said.

Now just two wins out from a trip to the World Series the pastors are preaching their Royals pride. The church played ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ during Sunday services.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘are you really praying for the Royals at your church?’ I said no, I don't know if we're praying for them, but a good word is we're hoping and that's a good biblical word," said Pastor Lee Johnson.

So, is baseball bringing more people to the pews? Pastor Rapp said it's definitely bringing more people together.

"I think one of the things we always teach is when people celebrate together it builds community and that's obviously what we try to do here in the church, and we're glad to be part of that happening in the community," said Pastor Rapp.