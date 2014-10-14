× Double decker tour bus crashes in Indianapolis, injuring several people

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A double-deck commercial bus overturned on Interstate 65 south of Indianapolis early Tuesday, injuring at least 26 people and temporarily stopping traffic on the northbound lanes, Indiana State Police said.

The bus, operated by interstate carrier Megabus, was headed from Atlanta to Chicago when the driver attempted to avoid a vehicle involved in a previous accident in rainy conditions in Greenwood, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis. A vehicle then struck the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control, and the bus came to rest on its side, state police Sgt. Shawn O’Keefe said.

At least six people were seriously injured, and at least 20 others had less serious injuries, O’Keefe said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m., said Sean Hughes, corporate affairs associate director for Coach USA North America, which operates Megabus.

“We understand that a number of passengers who were on board the coach at the time have been taken to hospital. Our first thoughts and best wishes are with everyone involved,” Hughes said. “We will providing assistance and support for all of our customers involved in this incident.”