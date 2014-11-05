KU Public Safety apprehends two masked suspects following classroom disruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Alerts went out to students at the University of Kansas after it was reported that two masked individuals were interrupting classrooms on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KU Public Safety released a statement saying they had received several reports of individuals wearing "Guy Fawkes" masks on the university’s campus. One of the individuals was wearing a vintage military uniform. When officers responded they found no weapons, and have taken two individuals into custody.

According to the University Daily Kansan, the masked individuals, one of which identified himself as Mr. Anonymous, entered both the Budig and Wescoe lecture halls around 1 p.m. It is reported the acts were intended to protest the university’s handling of recent sexual assaults.

"This is me just trying to do something. The rapes cannot be tolerated. These rapists must be dealt with and justice must be served,” said one of the masked men in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday by a KU student.

Some students were unsure what to think of the speeches made by the individuals.

"It was a little weird but overall his anti rape speech was okay up until he started threatening the members and then it kinda got a little weird after that," said KU student, Evan Czarnik.

KU Public Safety is continuing to investigate, and asks anyone who may have any additional information to please contact them at (785) 864-5900.