Joe's Weather Blog: And Now Back To Previous Programing (MON-11/24)

A reminder that the Winter Weather Forecast is coming on Tuesday 11/25 starting at 5PM. We’ll reveal each of our thoughts during the individual shows then have our team average at 10PM Tuesday night.

Yup the cold air is back, although this time it’s not as dramatic as the cold weather before the two day warm-up we enjoyed over the weekend. Consider that though just a brief interlude. Although there are some more warm-ups in store, especially as we head towards the weekend.

Forecast:

Rest Of Today: Skies should go back to mostly cloudy. Blustery will be the word for today with highs near 40°.

Tonight: Fair skies and chilly with lows down to near 20°

Tomorrow: Not too bad with temperatures again in the lower 40s

Discussion:

Probably ought to start this out with a look at the satellite picture of the KC region, there is quite a bit of cloud cover out there moving from the NW>SE. Areas farther SW of KC will see the most sunshine this AM while areas NE of KC will see little, if any sunshine.

On a broader scale, the cold front that came across the area late yesterday afternoon did what I thought it would do, drop temps about 10+° in an hour or so and then slowly after that.

That front now is into the TN Valley area. ahead of the front mild air is surging up the eastern part of the country this morning.

Notice on the following map which shows the 24 hour changes to the temperatures, the rise in the east and the drop in the Plains…

Record highs may be set today in the NE part of the country.

Northern MI is going through the weather roller-coaster this week. Gaylord, which I’ve written about in the past, in the northern reaches of the “mitten” of MI had a record 3 day snow last week of close to 30″ from the Lake Effect. Then over the winter they had a steady rain that melted a lot of that snow and tomorrow they’re expecting 5-10″ more of the snow. Then end result is a mucky mess up there. Here is a web cam from the county building in Otsego County. Been there many times. They’ve had 54″ of snow this month and officially they’re down to 3″ this morning.

The travel weather for the US as a whole is not great. Today there are going to be issues in the Chicago area because of rain/snow and wind.

Then the NE part of the country will be watching for a developing Nor’easter on WED that will create a travel nightmare with all sorts of delays possible for the major airports back east and of course there would be a ripple effect through the system. Even today there are wind issues in the NY area creating ground delays for flights attempting to get to NYC.

There are still major questions about the amount of snow for the coastal cities including NY and Boston out of this…our model data indicates that coastal areas will be very close to the rain/snow line and this line has a tendency to stay a bit farther inland in NOV with the milder ocean waters helping to warm the coastal communities up somewhat compared tot he interior areas…but potentially for the interior at least this should be a significant 6-18″ snowstorm. Let’s see how much of that can sneak towards the I-95 corridor back east.

For the Plains area on WED we’ll be watching a clipper move towards the NE of KC…it will be a close passage but odds are all it will do for us is increase the clouds and switch the winds back to the NW. The following map shows the path of the 2 storms for WED.

As long as the track is to the NE of KC…we’re fine…IF, and I doubt this now, it comes farther SW, then we could have a precip issue…odds heavily favor NE MO and parts of central MO to get a quick shot of some snow out of this. St Louis as well will be impacted with snow…so there could be travel issues in E MO from this system.

Don’t be shocked if FRI or SAT we make a run on 60° again (odds favor SAT). We’ll probably have a setback SUN (although we’ll see) then moderate again early NEXT week.

That’s it for now…

I’m hopeful for winter forecast write ups tomorrow from the gang. I’ll give them their own blogs and then have a general blog with the graphics. My missive (probably close to 3500 words…gulp) is coming on WED AM so look for that. I feel strong about one thing and so-so about the other thing.

Final hint about where I think we’re going this winter…

This TV show, which is still on FOX 4 debuted in this year.

So there is the last clue of 3 in the previous blogs.

Joe