KC Ballet unveils the Nutcracker at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts

Posted 1:15 pm, November 24, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Monday morning the Kansas City Ballet started unloading all the big Nutcracker pieces, props, lights, sets, etc. from the loading dock at Kauffman directly into the theatre. FOX 4’s Kathy Quinn was there to watch it unfold.