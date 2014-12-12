Firefighters investigate suspicious house fire in southeast Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire at a home in southeast Kansas City, Mo.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 4:45 a.m. Friday near James A. Reed and Bannister roads.

Firefighters battled the intense blaze for a short time. No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the fire originated in the back corner of the home.

Pieces of furniture sat in the yard. Neighbors said they thought the tenants had recently moved out of the apartment.

The cause is under investigation.