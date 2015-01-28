Six people safe after Wellsville fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLLSVILLE, Kan. -- Several people in Franklin County are safe following a fire at a local business.

The fire broke out at Central Fiber late Tuesday evening. Investigators said fire crews were still putting out flames early Wednesday morning.

Police said the fire began with an explosion in the mulch area and spread to other buildings.

Six people were inside at the the time of the explosion, but they were all able to escape safely according to investigators. No one was injured.

The building manufactures environmentally-friendly products. Central Fiber uses repurposed magazines, newspapers and wood to create the products.

Wellsville is a volunteer fire department, so several other departments were on scene to help put out the flames.

