Joe's Weather Blog: Colder Air Rushing Into Region (SUN-2/1)

Groundhog Day is tomorrow…yes the furry little rodent pops his head out to tell us whether we’ll have an early spring or 6 more weeks of winter. Ironically spring starts on 3/20…6 or so weeks from now. Interestingly between this past Wednesday (73°) and later this week (60°+ again?) and the potential of sub-zero cold in N MO tomorrow AM…the groundhog here will be right no matter what he see’s or doesn’t see!

Forecast:

Rest of today: Blustery with falling temperatures. We’re down into the 20s on the northside and 30s on the south side but all will continue to drop thanks to strong NW winds of 20-35 MPH ushering in plenty of cold weather to the NW of KC. Temperatures will be closer to 20° by sunset and wind chills will be in the single digits or even sub-zero in places. Still concerned that untreated (especially) roads will ice/freeze over as the water/slush cements in the colder air.

Tonight: Clearing skies and very cold with lows in the single digits to potentially sub-zero over the snowpack to the north of KC…N MO may see lows near 5° below depending on the speed of clearing and the winds dropping off towards daybreak.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny but some clouds will move in later in the day. Temperatures will range from near 20° over the snowpack to 25-30° south of KC.

Tuesday: Warming up again with highs in the upper 40s (colder in N MO over the snowpack). Windy as well.

Discussion:

You know that I enjoy the snow and the forecasting of the snow…but I’ve got to tell you that thing last night was a pain in the you know what. When a rain/snow line starts in one place ( N MO) then starts drifting south…then stops…then drifts south…the reorientates then retreats north…then comes back south…not a fun night to be a meteorologist.

When I left work I had a sinking feeling about what I did or didn’t do for the forecast. There was a lot of updating through the afternoon and especially in the evening. There was a lot of faith in a resurgence of a shallow warm layer that would re-covert the snow or the mix back over to rain…thankfully that happened. As a matter of fact at one point this AM Olathe was 38° while KCI was 33°. Those 5° were a big issue.

Why was this sooooo complicated. Well we had a dance card filled with partners who didn’t know each other initially…didn’t want to dance together…so everybody danced by themselves…then they finally figured out that IF they got together it would be nicer. They did. that was when things started to fall back into place. For awhile there last night (8-11PM) it was like herding cats though will all the different things happening through the region.

The 36 highway and north region was the jackpot winner of the snow…4-9″ fell in that region. From 152 highway on the north side of the metro to 36 highway…amounts varied wildly from 1-5″. This was where my consternation was. South of downtown KC amounts trailed off fast from 1″ to nearly or nothing through the southside of the KC metro.

An expanding and contracting shallow layer of above freezing air that was helping to melt the falling snowflakes was one of the things that I was attempting to track last night. When a weak and undistinguishable wave would move across this layer would slightly expand then contract and the precip type would vary from one thing to another. As this was happening a stronger wave move into the Plains. I knew that wave would again expand the snow-melting layer and it did as reports this morning were back to mostly rain from KC southwards.

The moisture though was impressive and the models did well with the precip totals…in excess of 1″ for many in the area. That was the most precipitation in one system since the rain of 10/13 (the Royals playoff rain out). KCI had around 2.5″ of snow from this and that was part of almost 1 1/3rd” of precipitation from the storm…some 34+ straight hours of various precip reports from the airport…that is pretty rare for us in KC. Don’t hold this to me…but maybe the last time something like that happened was when we had the remnants of the hurricane (Isaac) move our way in 2012 putting a big dent in a devastating drought from that year. Even that though was 32 hours of consecutive rain reports. We actually had a record precipitation day yesterday with .99″ on the 31st! Our super dry January turned above average in 21 hours or so!

The snow across areas from KC northwards was heavy and wet. So much so that some tree limbs are down and even a few trees under the weight of the snow have toppled over. With the winds now blowing and despite the wet nature of the snow a ground blizzard with reduced snow due to blowing and drifting is being reported in parts of NE KS. This may become an issue in N MO this afternoon wit wind gusts close to 40 MPH in spots.

Now the storm heads to the OH Valley and NE part of the country…Chicago is getting slammed as I type this and the NYC area is on the fringe again…

In the above map the counties in PINK are under Winter Storm Warnings while in Orange Blizzard Warnings are in effect for the KC area.

Here are the reports of snow accumulations sine 6AM this morning through 1PM this afternoon…

Kirksville had 9-10″ as the highest I can find…

So for snow lovers/haters…it was either a great night…and terrible night or some sort of combo of agonizing and terrible. Oh and we could be in the 60s again, depending on the timing of a front next weekend, on Saturday. Also a possible weak snow-maker on WED this week.

See winter and spring again in one week in KC! Regardless the Groundhog will be right again!

Susan Bell from Winston, MO with the feature photo of the day!

Joe