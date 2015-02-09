× Bacteria is likely growing in your bath towels

PHOENIX — According to a University of Arizona environmental health professor, towels used after a bath or shower should be used only about three times, that is, if they’re hung to dry after each use.

Kelly A. Reynolds explained to BuzzFeed Life that dead skin cells collect in the towel each time it is used, leading to bacteria and mold on your towel.

She says growth will be slowed as the towel dries.

Wash cloths should never be reused, she says. They become heavily soiled and wet during use and take longer to dry. This can cause mold and bacteria to grow to “unacceptable levels.”

And kitchen towels? Use once and then wash in bleach, she suggests, because of the food particles that end up on them.