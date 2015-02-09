One hundred jobs for one hundred moms program gaining success

Posted 2:04 pm, February 9, 2015, by , Updated at 02:02PM, February 9, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LENEXA, Kan. -- A local program created to help single moms is growing.

The program is called "100 jobs for a 100 moms," and so far two businesses are signed up.

Grapevine Designs  sales promotions company has hired four moms in the last two years and said the program is a success.

The business helped create the program with sister Berta Sailer at Operation Breakthrough and Julie Carmichael.

The idea is to give single moms who struggle with addictions or other issues a chance to get back on their feet.

The jobs offered pay $9 or more an hour and offer child-friendly workdays.

"We thought if we could get companies to provide jobs for these moms then maybe we could make a difference in their lives which alternately helps their children," Janie Gaunce of Grapevine Designs said.

A second business in the metro is also offering the program. It's called "Weave Gotcha Covered" and it's located at 27th and Charlotte streets.

 

 