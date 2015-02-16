KC man uses love of motorcycles to help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man is using his love of motorcycles to help others.

James Crowell builds motorcycles out of scrap metal and donates them to raise money for children's charities.

Crowell's co-workers refer to him as a tough guy with a big heart.

"To see somebody like James who puts so much time so much effort to make these little motorcycles and then just give them away, I thought somebody had to know about it," Michael Funtenatto said. "I really did."

Crowell's workshop is in the West Bottoms, where FOX 4 had the opportunity to surprise him.

"I make them because that's the way I can that's the way," Crowell said. "I can kick in. I don't have the money to contribute the way I'd like to so this is the way I contribute. They bring a lot of money,and they help out."

Crowell said he knows somebody who could really use the $300. He told FOX 4 that he would put $200 with the $300 to make the grand donation to the person he said is in need.