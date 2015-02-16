Police search for gunman after KC man and his dog shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police scoured a south Kansas City neighborhood for a shooter on Monday night. The shooting happened at a home near Belleview Avenue and West 111th Street. One man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital and initially listed in serious condition. The victim has since been updated to stable condition.

FOX 4’s Eric Burke reports from the scene that the man came home at about 7:40 on Monday night and his dog ran out of the garage after he opened the door. The man then heard a gunshot and found that his dog had been shot and killed, and was then shot three times himself.

While the man's injuries are serious, he's expected to survive. Only a vague description of the suspect has been given, that he's a white man, but FOX 4 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.